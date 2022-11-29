Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,632 M

November 28, 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) trading session started at the price of $48.29, that was -0.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.47 and dropped to $47.92 before settling in for the closing price of $48.40. A 52-week range for CSCO has been $38.60 – $64.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.70%. With a float of $4.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.13 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 83300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cisco Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 5,636,086. In this transaction Chair and CEO of this company sold 115,868 shares at a rate of $48.64, taking the stock ownership to the 827,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr sold 14,830 for $47.80, making the entire transaction worth $708,880. This insider now owns 277,751 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.82) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.78% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

The latest stats from [Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.79 million was inferior to 21.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.71. The third major resistance level sits at $48.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.29.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

There are 4,108,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 196.64 billion. As of now, sales total 51,557 M while income totals 11,812 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,632 M while its last quarter net income were 2,670 M.