Citigroup Inc. (C) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.94% last month.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $47.91, down -2.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.19 and dropped to $46.83 before settling in for the closing price of $48.29. Over the past 52 weeks, C has traded in a range of $40.01-$69.11.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -2.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.40%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

In an organization with 238000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction See General Remark. of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 15,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 14,800 for $68.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,614. This insider now owns 57,043 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.42) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.81% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citigroup Inc.’s (C) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 22.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 49.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.40. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.00. Second resistance stands at $48.78. The third major resistance level sits at $49.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.06. The third support level lies at $45.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 93.54 billion has total of 1,936,853K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,865 M in contrast with the sum of 21,952 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,864 M and last quarter income was 3,479 M.