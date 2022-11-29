Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,142 M

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.08, soaring 2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.305 and dropped to $11.05 before settling in for the closing price of $10.98. Within the past 52 weeks, SBS’s price has moved between $5.77 and $12.04.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 136.90%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12372 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Water industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.33 in the near term. At $11.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.82.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.70 billion based on 683,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,612 M and income totals 427,280 K. The company made 1,142 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 206,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.