Deere & Company (DE) volume exceeds 1.97 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $437.38, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $443.64 and dropped to $436.92 before settling in for the closing price of $441.47. Over the past 52 weeks, DE has traded in a range of $283.81-$448.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 118.60%. With a float of $301.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 75550 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.09, operating margin of +19.68, and the pretax margin is +17.36.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Deere & Company is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 398,628. In this transaction Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of this company sold 984 shares at a rate of $405.11, taking the stock ownership to the 30,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag sold 285 for $400.76, making the entire transaction worth $114,216. This insider now owns 30,946 shares in total.

Deere & Company (DE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $6.69) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +13.56 while generating a return on equity of 36.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.21% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deere & Company’s (DE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.01, a number that is poised to hit 5.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Company (DE)

The latest stats from [Deere & Company, DE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.34 million was superior to 1.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.74.

During the past 100 days, Deere & Company’s (DE) raw stochastic average was set at 95.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $380.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $367.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $444.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $447.31. The third major resistance level sits at $450.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $437.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $433.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $430.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 126.79 billion has total of 301,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 44,024 M in contrast with the sum of 5,963 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,102 M and last quarter income was 1,884 M.