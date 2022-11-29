Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) last year’s performance of -22.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $44.20, down -2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.295 and dropped to $43.555 before settling in for the closing price of $44.63. Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has traded in a range of $32.90-$61.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $251.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $739.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 133000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.45, operating margin of +4.86, and the pretax margin is +5.86.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Dell Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 1,106,947. In this transaction Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops of this company sold 27,536 shares at a rate of $40.20, taking the stock ownership to the 343,835 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Co-Chief Operating Officer sold 107,905 for $47.70, making the entire transaction worth $5,146,714. This insider now owns 774,352 shares in total.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 781.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.65% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Looking closely at Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL), its last 5-days average volume was 5.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.97. However, in the short run, Dell Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.06. Second resistance stands at $44.55. The third major resistance level sits at $44.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.59.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.40 billion has total of 732,960K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 101,197 M in contrast with the sum of 5,563 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,425 M and last quarter income was 511,000 K.