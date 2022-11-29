DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) average volume reaches $3.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) stock priced at $70.15, down -2.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.74 and dropped to $69.06 before settling in for the closing price of $71.25. DD’s price has ranged from $49.52 to $85.16 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -19.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 197.50%. With a float of $496.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $499.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28000 employees.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 14, was worth 388,025. In this transaction President, Mobility & Material of this company sold 4,565 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 67,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s President, Water & Protection sold 2,183 for $84.00, making the entire transaction worth $183,372. This insider now owns 15,096 shares in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Looking closely at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 87.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.41. However, in the short run, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.37. Second resistance stands at $71.40. The third major resistance level sits at $72.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.13 billion, the company has a total of 496,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,653 M while annual income is 6,467 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,317 M while its latest quarter income was 367,000 K.