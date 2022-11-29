ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) volume exceeds 1.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $3.39, down -7.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.445 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. GWH’s price has ranged from $2.59 to $16.68 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $84.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 54,758. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 14,339 shares at a rate of $3.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,367,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President sold 6,350 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $24,249. This insider now owns 2,397,089 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 544.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.35 in the near term. At $3.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.76.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 490.08 million, the company has a total of 153,259K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -477,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190 K while its latest quarter income was -31,600 K.