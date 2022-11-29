Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) volume exceeds 24.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 28, 2022, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) opened at $0.32, lower -5.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3249 and dropped to $0.2981 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for FFIE have ranged from $0.31 to $7.85 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -276.80% at the time writing. With a float of $241.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $450.26 million.

The firm has a total of 745 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 37.37%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -129.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., FFIE], we can find that recorded value of 26.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5849, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7172. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3197. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3357. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2929, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2821. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2661.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

There are currently 327,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 122.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -516,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -103,377 K.