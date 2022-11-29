FedEx Corporation (FDX) is expecting -20.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $175.75, plunging -1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.24 and dropped to $171.89 before settling in for the closing price of $176.70. Within the past 52 weeks, FDX’s price has moved between $141.92 and $266.79.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.10%. With a float of $240.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.00 million.

The firm has a total of 191000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FedEx Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 215,120. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $143.41, taking the stock ownership to the 750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s EVP/Chief Customer Officer sold 11,235 for $228.85, making the entire transaction worth $2,571,081. This insider now owns 16,366 shares in total.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $5.14) by -$1.7. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Trading Performance Indicators

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.60, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FedEx Corporation, FDX], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.44.

During the past 100 days, FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $203.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $175.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $178.13. The third major resistance level sits at $180.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $166.97.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.90 billion based on 260,220K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 93,512 M and income totals 3,826 M. The company made 23,242 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 875,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.