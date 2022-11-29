Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On November 28, 2022, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) opened at $4.70, lower -4.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.84 and dropped to $4.57 before settling in for the closing price of $4.79. Price fluctuations for FOSL have ranged from $3.24 to $14.58 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 125.60% at the time writing. With a float of $46.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.55, operating margin of +6.49, and the pretax margin is +2.84.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Luxury Goods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fossil Group Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 70,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,215,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 34,427 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $258,547. This insider now owns 16,469 shares in total.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.71) by $1.48. This company achieved a net margin of +1.36 while generating a return on equity of 5.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.90% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30

Technical Analysis of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Fossil Group Inc.’s (FOSL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.76 in the near term. At $4.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.22.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Key Stats

There are currently 51,836K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 241.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,870 M according to its annual income of 25,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 436,270 K and its income totaled 5,850 K.