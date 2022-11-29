Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) 20 Days SMA touches -2.61%: The odds favor the bear

On November 28, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) opened at $2.89, lower -5.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. Price fluctuations for GRAB have ranged from $2.19 to $14.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 8834 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], we can find that recorded value of 12.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 23.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.97. The third major resistance level sits at $3.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.63.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are currently 3,741,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 675,000 K according to its annual income of -3,449 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 382,000 K and its income totaled -327,000 K.