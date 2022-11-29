Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is expecting -12.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) stock priced at $33.40, down -4.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.15 and dropped to $32.93 before settling in for the closing price of $34.38. GPRE’s price has ranged from $26.09 to $41.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.40%. With a float of $57.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.68 million.

The firm has a total of 859 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.33, operating margin of +6.37, and the pretax margin is -1.40.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.14 while generating a return on equity of -8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -48.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Green Plains Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Green Plains Inc., GPRE], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Green Plains Inc.’s (GPRE) raw stochastic average was set at 44.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.56. The third major resistance level sits at $34.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.32.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.02 billion, the company has a total of 59,295K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,827 M while annual income is -65,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 954,980 K while its latest quarter income was -73,530 K.