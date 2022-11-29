Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 20 Days SMA touches 2.07%: The odds favor the bear

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $219.70, plunging -1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $220.205 and dropped to $215.47 before settling in for the closing price of $220.05. Within the past 52 weeks, HON’s price has moved between $166.63 and $221.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -2.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.80%. With a float of $671.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $674.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 99000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,160,798. In this transaction President and CEO, SPS of this company sold 5,420 shares at a rate of $214.17, taking the stock ownership to the 7,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,520 for $211.20, making the entire transaction worth $8,557,840. This insider now owns 170,881 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.16) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.82, a number that is poised to hit 2.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.18 million, its volume of 2.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 90.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $191.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $189.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $218.83 in the near term. At $221.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $223.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $214.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $212.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $209.36.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 144.97 billion based on 672,322K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,392 M and income totals 5,542 M. The company made 8,951 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,552 M in sales during its previous quarter.