HR (Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated) dropped -1.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) stock priced at $19.49, down -1.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.69 and dropped to $19.315 before settling in for the closing price of $19.68. HR’s price has ranged from $18.40 to $29.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.20%. With a float of $379.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 357 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.44 million, its volume of 1.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.60 in the near term. At $19.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.41 billion, the company has a total of 380,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 767,070 K while annual income is 98,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 306,350 K while its latest quarter income was 28,300 K.