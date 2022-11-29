International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) plunged -1.48 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On November 28, 2022, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) opened at $147.98, lower -1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.24 and dropped to $145.935 before settling in for the closing price of $148.37. Price fluctuations for IBM have ranged from $114.56 to $150.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.40% at the time writing. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.10 million.

In an organization with 307600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of +12.25, and the pretax margin is +8.47.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 445,088. In this transaction VP, Controller of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $148.36, taking the stock ownership to the 14,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $125.00, making the entire transaction worth $125,000. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 23.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.22% during the next five years compared to -16.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 3.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 87.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.20. However, in the short run, International Business Machines Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $147.63. Second resistance stands at $149.09. The third major resistance level sits at $149.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $143.02.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

There are currently 904,126K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 132.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,350 M according to its annual income of 5,742 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,107 M and its income totaled -3,196 M.