Investors finally get a glimpse of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) volume hitting the figure of 2.5 million.

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock priced at $73.65, down -4.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.435 and dropped to $71.52 before settling in for the closing price of $75.79. ENTG’s price has ranged from $61.75 to $157.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.40%. With a float of $147.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.01, operating margin of +24.01, and the pretax margin is +20.84.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 379,155. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for $133.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,092. This insider now owns 20,980 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Entegris Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.93.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.95 in the near term. At $75.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.82. The third support level lies at $68.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.50 billion, the company has a total of 149,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,299 M while annual income is 409,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 993,830 K while its latest quarter income was -73,700 K.