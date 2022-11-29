Investors finally get a glimpse of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) volume hitting the figure of 0.51 million.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.09, plunging -7.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.72 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. Within the past 52 weeks, LFST’s price has moved between $4.77 and $11.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.00%. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.52 million.

In an organization with 5431 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 12.70%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 108,763. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 15,106 shares at a rate of $7.20, taking the stock ownership to the 5,967,991 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 15,106 for $7.49, making the entire transaction worth $113,144. This insider now owns 5,983,097 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.54. However, in the short run, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.00. Second resistance stands at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.46. The third support level lies at $4.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.79 billion based on 375,986K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 667,510 K and income totals -307,200 K. The company made 217,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.