Investors finally get a glimpse of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) volume hitting the figure of 4.69 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $41.43, plunging -2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.66 and dropped to $40.635 before settling in for the closing price of $41.66. Within the past 52 weeks, WBA’s price has moved between $30.39 and $55.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 117.60%. With a float of $714.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $864.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.80, operating margin of +2.09, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 414,108. In this transaction EVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,303 shares at a rate of $40.19, taking the stock ownership to the 27,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 16,570 for $39.89, making the entire transaction worth $660,928. This insider now owns 5,515 shares in total.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Latest Financial update

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.27 while generating a return on equity of 17.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.28% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) saw its 5-day average volume 4.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s (WBA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.44 in the near term. At $42.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.01. The third support level lies at $39.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.32 billion based on 864,813K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 132,703 M and income totals 4,336 M. The company made 32,449 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -416,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.