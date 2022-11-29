Investors must take note of Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) performance last week, which was -77.51%.

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) stock priced at $9.03, down -14.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.50 and dropped to $7.96 before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. GRND’s price has ranged from $8.23 to $71.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 185.50%. With a float of $169.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 173 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grindr Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.16 million, its volume of 1.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.80.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 602.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 237.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.15 in the near term. At $10.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.07.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.77 billion, the company has a total of 34,500K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,833 K while annual income is 23,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,180 K.