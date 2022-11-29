Investors must take note of Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

On November 28, 2022, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) opened at $1.26, lower -6.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.29 and dropped to $1.205 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for SEV have ranged from $1.03 to $18.77 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 231 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1684.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

The latest stats from [Sono Group N.V., SEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7969, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3464. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2717. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. The third support level lies at $1.1017 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are currently 81,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 97.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16 K according to its annual income of -75,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -37,410 K.