J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock priced at $181.77, down -3.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $183.97 and dropped to $175.52 before settling in for the closing price of $182.60. JBHT’s price has ranged from $153.92 to $218.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.60%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33045 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.98, operating margin of +8.64, and the pretax margin is +8.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,302,160. In this transaction EVP, CCO & People/HR of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $186.02, taking the stock ownership to the 77,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP of Sales and Marketing sold 1,000 for $177.16, making the entire transaction worth $177,156. This insider now owns 3,060 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.25 while generating a return on equity of 26.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.21.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $176.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $181.61 in the near term. At $187.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $190.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.89 billion, the company has a total of 103,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,168 M while annual income is 760,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,838 M while its latest quarter income was 269,380 K.