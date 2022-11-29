Last month’s performance of -61.79% for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is certainly impressive

On November 28, 2022, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) opened at $0.75, lower -7.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7649 and dropped to $0.6821 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Price fluctuations for PRTY have ranged from $0.69 to $6.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -1.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.90% at the time writing. With a float of $109.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.22 million.

In an organization with 6400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +4.46, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.01 million. That was better than the volume of 5.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 252.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3955, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1516. However, in the short run, Party City Holdco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7411. Second resistance stands at $0.7944. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8239. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6288. The third support level lies at $0.5755 if the price breaches the second support level.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

There are currently 113,316K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 79.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,171 M according to its annual income of -6,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 502,190 K and its income totaled -372,990 K.