Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) to new highs

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $3.59, down -7.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.3864 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $2.13-$11.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -636.20%. With a float of $310.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $485.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3151 employees.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 17.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$3.81 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$3.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -636.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Looking closely at Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), its last 5-days average volume was 10.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.47. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.61. Second resistance stands at $3.82. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.96.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.65 billion has total of 480,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,120 K in contrast with the sum of -241,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90,310 K and last quarter income was -169,950 K.