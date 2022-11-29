Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) to new highs

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $362.36, plunging -3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $367.63 and dropped to $353.11 before settling in for the closing price of $369.28. Within the past 52 weeks, MPWR’s price has moved between $301.69 and $573.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.50%. With a float of $45.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2093 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.75, operating margin of +22.24, and the pretax margin is +22.54.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,920,204. In this transaction Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing of this company sold 5,200 shares at a rate of $369.27, taking the stock ownership to the 198,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Pres. of MPS Asia Operations sold 2,377 for $408.68, making the entire transaction worth $971,432. This insider now owns 270,428 shares in total.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.5) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +20.04 while generating a return on equity of 21.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.54% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 357.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.10, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Looking closely at Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.13.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $359.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $420.40. However, in the short run, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $364.38. Second resistance stands at $373.26. The third major resistance level sits at $378.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $349.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $344.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $335.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.61 billion based on 46,942K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,208 M and income totals 242,020 K. The company made 495,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 124,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.