Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) to new highs

On November 28, 2022, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) opened at $6.01, higher 7.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.19 and dropped to $5.95 before settling in for the closing price of $6.03. Price fluctuations for TERN have ranged from $1.45 to $7.92 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.00% at the time writing. With a float of $35.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 8,250,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 405,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Director bought 600,000 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,160,000. This insider now owns 3,581,592 shares in total.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.59) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 249.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Looking closely at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TERN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. However, in the short run, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.14. Second resistance stands at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $8.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.66.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Key Stats

There are currently 37,614K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 249.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,000 K according to its annual income of -50,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -16,820 K.