Li Auto Inc. (LI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,238 M

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $16.30, up 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.62 and dropped to $16.295 before settling in for the closing price of $16.81. Over the past 52 weeks, LI has traded in a range of $12.52-$41.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.10%. With a float of $864.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $965.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15157 workers is very important to gauge.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Li Auto Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

The latest stats from [Li Auto Inc., LI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.12 million was inferior to 10.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.31. The third major resistance level sits at $19.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.02.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.21 billion has total of 1,042,289K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,238 M in contrast with the sum of -50,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,304 M and last quarter income was -92,260 K.