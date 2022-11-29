LUV (Southwest Airlines Co.) dropped -1.66 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 28, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) trading session started at the price of $38.96, that was -1.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.14 and dropped to $38.465 before settling in for the closing price of $39.22. A 52-week range for LUV has been $30.20 – $50.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -4.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 129.50%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 64123 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of -7.82, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southwest Airlines Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 87,458. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $38.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,098. This insider now owns 23,296 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.39 million, its volume of 3.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 72.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.99 in the near term. At $39.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.64.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are 593,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.63 billion. As of now, sales total 15,790 M while income totals 977,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,220 M while its last quarter net income were 277,000 K.