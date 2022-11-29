Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) with a beta value of 1.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 28, 2022, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) opened at $23.17, lower -3.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.3205 and dropped to $22.77 before settling in for the closing price of $23.80. Price fluctuations for MAXR have ranged from $17.51 to $40.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 182.90% at the time writing. With a float of $71.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.02, operating margin of +7.34, and the pretax margin is +1.86.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Maxar Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 146,972. In this transaction SVP and CHRO of this company sold 4,860 shares at a rate of $30.24, taking the stock ownership to the 42,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s EVP, Global Field Operations bought 500 for $29.98, making the entire transaction worth $14,990. This insider now owns 154,265 shares in total.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +2.60 while generating a return on equity of 3.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 182.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Looking closely at Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s (MAXR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.60. However, in the short run, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.24. Second resistance stands at $23.56. The third major resistance level sits at $23.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.14.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Key Stats

There are currently 74,282K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,770 M according to its annual income of 46,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 436,000 K and its income totaled -4,000 K.