MICT Inc. (MICT) is expecting 40.37% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.30, plunging -13.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.0162 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Within the past 52 weeks, MICT’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 33.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 431 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.31, operating margin of -67.52, and the pretax margin is -69.96.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MICT Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -65.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

MICT Inc. (MICT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Looking closely at MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, MICT Inc.’s (MICT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7443, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6804. However, in the short run, MICT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3146. Second resistance stands at $1.4992. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6484. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9808, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8316. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6470.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 127.01 million based on 129,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,680 K and income totals -36,430 K. The company made 13,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.