Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) 20 Days SMA touches 7.97%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) stock priced at $5.36, down -1.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.41 and dropped to $5.36 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. MUFG’s price has ranged from $4.31 to $6.78 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.20%. With a float of $12.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.39 billion.

The firm has a total of 135049 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 76.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.43. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.29.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 70.58 billion, the company has a total of 12,613,709K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,419 M while annual income is 10,064 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,575 M while its latest quarter income was 850,370 K.