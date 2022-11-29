Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -64.10% last month.

November 28, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.2021, that was -3.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2021 and dropped to $0.191 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.19 – $8.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -536.60%. With a float of $332.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 11.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) saw its 5-day average volume 178.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 105.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3305, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0368. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1999 in the near term. At $0.2066, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2110. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1888, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1844. The third support level lies at $0.1777 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 509,294K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 109.38 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -59,472 K.