Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) last year’s performance of -59.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

November 28, 2022, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) trading session started at the price of $0.3999, that was 16.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.455 and dropped to $0.3725 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. A 52-week range for GRIL has been $0.30 – $1.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 15.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.70%. With a float of $25.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 380 employees.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Muscle Maker Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Muscle Maker Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 7,100. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 160,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Office bought 1,500 for $0.35, making the entire transaction worth $532. This insider now owns 35,442 shares in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Looking closely at Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) raw stochastic average was set at 69.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3759, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4113. However, in the short run, Muscle Maker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4818. Second resistance stands at $0.5096. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5643. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3993, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3446. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3168.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Key Stats

There are 28,849K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.10 million. As of now, sales total 10,350 K while income totals -8,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,820 K while its last quarter net income were -1,900 K.