NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) stock priced at $1.40, down -5.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.335 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. NRBO’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $63.85 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $6.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.50 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$4.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 305.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 288.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.6069, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.6311. However, in the short run, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4883. Second resistance stands at $1.5267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2583.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.95 million, the company has a total of 3,286K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -15,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,110 K.