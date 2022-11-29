Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) volume exceeds 1.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) kicked off on November 28, 2022, at the price of $2.12, down -5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.185 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has traded in a range of $2.04-$12.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.30%. With a float of $149.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.76 million.

In an organization with 723 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.80. However, in the short run, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.15. Second resistance stands at $2.23. The third major resistance level sits at $2.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 757.83 million has total of 369,563K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 192,200 K in contrast with the sum of -95,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,950 K and last quarter income was -34,720 K.