No matter how cynical the overall market is, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) performance over the last week is recorded -10.62%

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) stock priced at $2.80, down -7.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. BIRD’s price has ranged from $2.50 to $20.34 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.20%. With a float of $95.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.27 million.

The firm has a total of 710 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 36,486. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,237 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 345,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,902 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,313. This insider now owns 191,013 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allbirds Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allbirds Inc., BIRD], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.24.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 378.58 million, the company has a total of 149,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 277,470 K while annual income is -45,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,650 K while its latest quarter income was -25,240 K.