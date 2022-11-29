No matter how cynical the overall market is, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) performance over the last week is recorded -16.03%

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.22, plunging -12.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.28. Within the past 52 weeks, CRGE’s price has moved between $1.54 and $8.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.90%. With a float of $97.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 188 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.46, operating margin of -8.03, and the pretax margin is -11.94.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Charge Enterprises Inc. is 14.60%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 250. In this transaction COO / CCO of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s COO & CCO sold 700 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,827. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -10.83 while generating a return on equity of -475.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 0.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Charge Enterprises Inc.’s (CRGE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.20 in the near term. At $2.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.54.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 420.03 million based on 206,158K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 477,020 K and income totals -51,670 K. The company made 185,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.