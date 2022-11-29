No matter how cynical the overall market is, ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) performance over the last week is recorded -5.04%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $3.14, up 2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3399 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Over the past 52 weeks, EPIX has traded in a range of $1.40-$14.88.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.40%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ESSA Pharma Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 2,251,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $4.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,879,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,000 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,968,500. This insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in total.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (EPIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 43.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

Looking closely at ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (EPIX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 194.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.46. However, in the short run, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.32. Second resistance stands at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.86.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 144.67 million has total of 44,073K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -36,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,827 K.