No matter how cynical the overall market is Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) performance over the last week is recorded 9.73%

On November 28, 2022, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) opened at $10.40, lower -2.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.66 and dropped to $10.23 before settling in for the closing price of $10.63. Price fluctuations for PRM have ranged from $6.58 to $14.91 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $148.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 226 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.08, operating margin of -164.75, and the pretax margin is -179.49.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Perimeter Solutions SA is 5.54%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 13,840,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,600,000 shares at a rate of $8.65, taking the stock ownership to the 21,600,000 shares.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -182.10 while generating a return on equity of -95.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

The latest stats from [Perimeter Solutions SA, PRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.98 million was superior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Perimeter Solutions SA’s (PRM) raw stochastic average was set at 67.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.85. The third major resistance level sits at $11.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.76.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 362,340 K according to its annual income of -659,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160,510 K and its income totaled 78,710 K.