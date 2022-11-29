No matter how cynical the overall market is, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) performance over the last week is recorded -7.96%

On November 28, 2022, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $0.95, lower -6.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9648 and dropped to $0.8938 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Price fluctuations for SKLZ have ranged from $0.83 to $10.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.50% at the time writing. With a float of $281.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 11,310. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 10,620 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 29,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $227,000. This insider now owns 291,423 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Looking closely at Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), its last 5-days average volume was 6.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0275, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7951. However, in the short run, Skillz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9477. Second resistance stands at $0.9917. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0187. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8497. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8057.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 420,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 368.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 384,090 K according to its annual income of -181,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60,260 K and its income totaled -78,550 K.