No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Southern Company (SO) performance over the last week is recorded 0.41%

On November 28, 2022, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) opened at $66.41, lower -1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.77 and dropped to $65.575 before settling in for the closing price of $66.91. Price fluctuations for SO have ranged from $60.71 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 27300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.24, operating margin of +22.69, and the pretax margin is +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 938,730. In this transaction Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of this company sold 14,500 shares at a rate of $64.74, taking the stock ownership to the 115,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s EVP and CIO sold 3,050 for $65.80, making the entire transaction worth $200,690. This insider now owns 39,916 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.68% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Southern Company, SO], we can find that recorded value of 3.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.26. The third major resistance level sits at $67.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.16.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,088,673K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,113 M according to its annual income of 2,408 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,378 M and its income totaled 1,475 M.