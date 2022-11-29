Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) stock priced at $0.26, down -3.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. NAK’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $0.51 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.10%. With a float of $518.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2461, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3063. However, in the short run, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2528. Second resistance stands at $0.2654. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2718. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2338, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2274. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2148.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 124.90 million, the company has a total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -25,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,680 K.