Now that Darling Ingredients Inc.’s volume has hit 1.99 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) stock priced at $72.23, down -4.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.83 and dropped to $69.92 before settling in for the closing price of $73.46. DAR’s price has ranged from $55.71 to $87.59 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 119.40%. With a float of $158.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +11.70, and the pretax margin is +17.34.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,875,000. In this transaction EVP – Int’l Render & Specialty of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 42,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s EVP – Chief Strategy Officer sold 12,374 for $82.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,023,330. This insider now owns 109,496 shares in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.99% during the next five years compared to 44.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Darling Ingredients Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

The latest stats from [Darling Ingredients Inc., DAR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was inferior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $72.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.93. The third major resistance level sits at $75.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.29.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.23 billion, the company has a total of 160,271K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,741 M while annual income is 650,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,748 M while its latest quarter income was 191,080 K.