Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is 9.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 28, 2022, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) opened at $78.02, lower -2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.36 and dropped to $76.195 before settling in for the closing price of $78.67. Price fluctuations for OTIS have ranged from $62.49 to $88.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $416.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 70000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.43, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 389,354. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $77.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 2,618 for $78.55, making the entire transaction worth $205,631. This insider now owns 7,063 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

The latest stats from [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was inferior to 2.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 71.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.13. The third major resistance level sits at $79.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.80. The third support level lies at $73.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

There are currently 416,586K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,298 M according to its annual income of 1,246 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,344 M and its income totaled 324,000 K.