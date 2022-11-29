PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) average volume reaches $3.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) stock priced at $2.30, up 13.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.17 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. PXMD’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $10.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $0.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PaxMedica Inc. is 75.70%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 498,750. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 95,000 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,336,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for $5.25, making the entire transaction worth $498,750. This insider now owns 7,336,745 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PaxMedica Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.25 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.56 in the near term. At $2.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.96.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.78 million, the company has a total of 11,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,229 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,464 K.