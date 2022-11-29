Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is 14.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock priced at $26.84, down -4.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.94 and dropped to $25.94 before settling in for the closing price of $27.28. PERI’s price has ranged from $16.41 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 188.20%. With a float of $40.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.15 million.

In an organization with 420 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.47, operating margin of +9.59, and the pretax margin is +9.47.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Perion Network Ltd. is 36.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Perion Network Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) raw stochastic average was set at 85.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.29. However, in the short run, Perion Network Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.65. Second resistance stands at $27.30. The third major resistance level sits at $27.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.30. The third support level lies at $24.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.16 billion, the company has a total of 44,421K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 478,500 K while annual income is 38,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 158,620 K while its latest quarter income was 25,580 K.