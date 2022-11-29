Recent developments with Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.72 cents.

On November 25, 2022, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) opened at $26.165, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.9993 and dropped to $25.49 before settling in for the closing price of $26.42. Price fluctuations for AEHR have ranged from $6.71 to $27.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 21.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 493.80% at the time writing. With a float of $25.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.24 million.

In an organization with 91 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 51,327. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,901 shares at a rate of $27.00, taking the stock ownership to the 12,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,690 for $25.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,804,769. This insider now owns 608,051 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 152.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.87. However, in the short run, Aehr Test Systems’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.36. Second resistance stands at $27.94. The third major resistance level sits at $28.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.92. The third support level lies at $24.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are currently 27,495K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 715.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,830 K according to its annual income of 9,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,670 K and its income totaled 590 K.