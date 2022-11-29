Recent developments with Ford Motor Company (F) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

A new trading day began on November 28, 2022, with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock priced at $13.94, down -2.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $13.70 before settling in for the closing price of $14.08. F’s price has ranged from $10.61 to $25.87 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.20%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.02 billion.

In an organization with 183000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 416,617. In this transaction Chief Transform. & Quality Off of this company sold 29,821 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 224,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $321,340. This insider now owns 511,605 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ford Motor Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 27.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 74.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 46.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.21. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.89. Second resistance stands at $14.06. The third major resistance level sits at $14.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.54. The third support level lies at $13.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.36 billion, the company has a total of 4,020,494K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 136,341 M while annual income is 17,937 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,392 M while its latest quarter income was -827,000 K.