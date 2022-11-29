Recent developments with Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.46 cents.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) on November 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.20, soaring 28.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Within the past 52 weeks, NUTX’s price has moved between $0.50 and $52.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.20%. With a float of $321.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.46, operating margin of -47.98, and the pretax margin is -77.97.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nutex Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -72.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 187.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0580, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2155. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7133 in the near term. At $1.8767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. The third support level lies at $0.8333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 997.52 million based on 649,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,790 K and income totals -13,670 K. The company made 58,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.