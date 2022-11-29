Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) posted a -7.92% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $29.64, plunging -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.64 and dropped to $29.10 before settling in for the closing price of $29.71. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $19.25 and $126.75.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $918.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 111,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,257 shares at a rate of $34.28, taking the stock ownership to the 77,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,235 for $34.92, making the entire transaction worth $497,149. This insider now owns 81,151 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 10.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.01. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.75. Second resistance stands at $29.96. The third major resistance level sits at $30.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.67.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.49 billion based on 920,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,000 K and income totals -4,688 M. The company made 536,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,724 M in sales during its previous quarter.