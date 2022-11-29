Ryder System Inc. (R) with a beta value of 1.59 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 28, 2022, Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) opened at $95.00, lower -3.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.90 and dropped to $91.81 before settling in for the closing price of $96.05. Price fluctuations for R have ranged from $61.71 to $97.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 661.70% at the time writing. With a float of $49.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.81 million.

The firm has a total of 42800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ryder System Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 341,214. In this transaction SVP and Controller of this company sold 3,690 shares at a rate of $92.47, taking the stock ownership to the 18,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s President, Global FMS sold 12,000 for $88.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,056,600. This insider now owns 29,912 shares in total.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.65) by $0.8. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 661.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ryder System Inc. (R). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.25, a number that is poised to hit 3.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ryder System Inc. (R)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ryder System Inc., R], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Ryder System Inc.’s (R) raw stochastic average was set at 84.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.41. The third major resistance level sits at $98.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.64.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) Key Stats

There are currently 50,251K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,663 M according to its annual income of 519,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,035 M and its income totaled 246,000 K.